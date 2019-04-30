Amazon Global Selling programme crosses $1 billion in exports sales from India

The e-commerce giant Amazon said its Global Selling programme has now achieved a significant milestone of $1 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports sales from India in the last three years. An initiative, which was launched in May 2015 with a few hundred Indian sellers on board, now has more than 50,000 exporters selling over 140 million products to Amazon's customers across the globe, as per company details.

Addressing a media conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Amit Agarwal , Senior Vice President and country head, Amazon India said, "Amazon launched the Global Selling programme in India four years ago. The program has scaled up extensively since then and has reached a cumulative $1 billion annualised exports sales from India."

Currently, with over 50,000 Indian MSMEs on the selling platform, 'India to Global' has the potential to become huge over the next five years, he added. Agarwal further said that Amazon is confident that the Global Selling program will hit the $5-billion mark by 2023, fuelling the growth of lakhs of Indian manufacturers, exporters and small enterprises.

While releasing the second edition of Amazon Export Digest 2019, the e-tailer claimed to have recorded a 56 per cent-increase in the number of e-commerce exporters from India in 2018 as compared to last year. During the period, Amazon's international marketplace saw a phenomenal increase of 55 per cent in selection of Indian products offered globally. It also reported a 71 per cent growth in Indian exporters using the company's Global Fulfillment channels. The data also said that most of e-commerce exporters on Amazon came from Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Amazon's global flagship sale event 'Prime Day' saw an increase of 69 per cent in number of sellers, while the Cyber Monday and Black Friday saw an increase of 30 per cent each in the number of sellers.

Giving an idea about what came from where, Amazon Export Digest said North India exported watches, camera, pet products, outdoor and home entertainment products, while South India sold board games, shoes, home entertainment, sports gear, camera bags, among others. West India exported arts and crafts, luggage, videos and DVDs, personal care appliances and East India contributed watches, furniture, personal care appliances, tools and electronics.

New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn and Houston were the top five American cities to buy from India and also cities from which maximum number of orders are being received. In the European continent, London, Manchester, Berlin, Madrid and Rome led the consumption, while Asia Pacific region was led by Tokyo, Beijing, Osaka, Busan and Seoul.

"Amazon wants to expand and grow the program further to bring in more and more small businesses to unleash the potential of 'Make in India' by enabling e-commerce exports and leveraging global customer access," said Gopal Pillai, Vice President - Seller Services, Amazon India.

