Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK from 2022

Amazon Inc will stop accepting payments made using Visa Inc credit cards issued in the United Kingdom starting next year, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Amazon customers can still use Visa debit cards, Mastercard and Amex credit cards as well as Visa credit cards issued outside of the UK, Bloomberg said, citing information that the company shared with its customers.

Some customers received a notification from Amazon this week after making purchases, which said that "starting 19 January 2022, we will no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK" due to the high fees charged by Visa to process the transactions, as per the report.

Amazon and Visa did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

