Microsoft launches Surface Go 3 with Windows 11 in India, price starts at Rs 57,999

Microsoft launches the Surface Go 3 for the Indian market. The company's most portable Surface 2-in-1 device comes with touchscreen support. It can be used in different modes - laptop mode, tablet mode, and stand mode. In addition, the company says that the Surface Go 3 integrates a digital pen and comes preloaded with Windows 11.

Microsoft claims an incredible battery life of up to 11 hours of typical usage. The Surface Go 3 will be available in two processor options - dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y and dual-core 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10100Y. The 2-in-1 comes with enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in.

Talking about the prices, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 in India starts at Rs 57,999 for consumer SKUs. The company will also be offering the Surface Go 3 for businesses, starting at Rs 42,999 and going up to Rs 62,999. The Surface Go 3 was launched this September globally.

The 2-in-1 Surface comes preloaded with a Microsoft suite of apps, including Microsoft 365, Teams, Edge, and more.

The Surface Go 3 features a 10.5-inch PixelSense display with 1920x1280 pixels display with 220 PPI pixel density and a 3:2 aspect ratio with touch support. The display also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The 2-in-1 Surface offers a one-month trial for Microsoft 365 Family and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as a bundled package. The biggest highlight of the Surface Go 3 is its lightweight design. The 2-in-1 Surface Go 3 weighs just 544 grams.

The laptop packs 128GB SSD storage and integrates Intel UHD Graphics 615 for GPU. For memory, the Surface Go 3 comes in 4GB and 8GB RAM options. Connectivity options include 1x USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack, MicroSD card reader, and Surface Connect port for charging.

For cameras, the Surface Go 3 sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with 1080HD video and an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1080p HD video support. Microsoft says that the Surface Go 3 packs enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics and 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. It supports Wi-Fi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax and Bluetooth 5.0. Microsoft will also offer an optional LTE Advanced model of the Surface Go 3.

Announcing the new Surface Go 3, Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India, said, "We are pleased to bring the new Surface Go 3 to India, expanding our Surface portfolio for Windows 11. Throughout our history as Surface, we have seen that the most meaningful experiences come from innovation at the intersection of hardware and software."