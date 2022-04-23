Amid shortage, Indian Railways takes steps to prioritise loading of coal to power sector

Amidst a coal shortage in the country, the Indian Railways had stated that it has taken many steps to prioritise the loading of coal to power sector which has led to increase in supply of coal of more than 10 per cent within a week.

It added that each and every train is being intensively monitored during the entire cycle from loading to movement and finally unloading.

The Railway Ministry, in an official statement, explained, that through this prioritisation and monitoring the transit time of coal trains to long-distance power houses has been reduced significantly by 12-36 per cent for critical power plants.

Indian Railways has prioritised the movement of coal to long-distance power houses as well which is reflected in the fact that the average lead of coal trains has increased by 7 per cent in the last 5 days as compared to the average leads of 1st to 10th April, conveyed the Ministry.

Despite this increase in the average lead of coal trains the time taken between two successive loading of the same rake for these stocks has reduced by 10 per cent. "With these operational innovations Indian Railways has augmented the supply of coal trains to Power houses as well as has loaded more coal rakes on a sustained basis," wrote the ministry.

It further added that Indian Railways is fully geared up and has mobilised all resources to ensure that a sustained high level of coal supply is maintained to power houses, It is committed to lifting all domestic coal that is brought to the sidings /good sheds by the coal companies and imported coal brought to the ports by the power generating companies.

During the year 2021-22 Indian Railways has augmented the transportation of Coal through Railways by a record 111 Million tonnes and loaded a record 653 million tonnes of coal as compared to 542 million tonnes in the previous year i.e. a growth of 20.4 per cent. Further during the between September 2021 and March 2022 loading of coal to power sector was augmented by 32% in just 2 quarters.

