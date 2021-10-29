Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT auction to go live on November 1

Amitabh Bachchan recently announced that his NFT auction will go live on Beyondlife.club on November 1, 2021. The collection will include his father’s poem Madhushala’s recording in Bachchan’s own voice and some of the prized moments from the actor’s career, including his iconic clothing, songs and vintage hand-painted posters signed by the actor.



One among the unique things of the auction is that it is designed to be inclusive with a special “Loot Box”. Each buyer of the $10 Loot Box NFT will win an assured art piece from the NFT collection.



The NFT collection would be the first-ever NFT based on Guardian Link’s Anti-RIP NFT technology. The technology would prevent the NFT from being copied, protecting the exclusive rights of its owner which is a challenge in the NFT landscape at present.



Amitabh Bachchan said, “In a world of metaverses and digitisation, NFTs have opened the doors to a new realm of connectivity and an opportunity to engage with my fans in a new way. The NFTs will offer the audience a chance to own an original piece of rare and cherished moments of my life including stories from my films, recitation from Madhushala, some back stories and moments from my films and these moments remain with them forever.”



Keyur Patel, Co-Founder & Chairman of Guardian Link and Co-Founder Beyondlife.club said, “India's NFT exchange space has gained quite a lot of traction over the past couple of months owing to celebrities like Amit ji entering into this previously unexplored digital space but there’s still a sense of curiosity among people owing to its digitised nature and increased incidents of hacking and forgery.”



Arun Pandey, MD & Chairman, Rhiti Group and Co-founder, Beyondlife.club said, “The most awaited NFT drop of the year is finally going live and we are thrilled. These NFTs are a piece of Amitabh Bachchan and a precious opportunity for his fans to keep that piece with them forever.”

