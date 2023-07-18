Another revelation in Seema Haider's case: Brother, uncle in Pakistan Army, confirms her husband Ghulam

Pakistani national Seema Haider's brother Asif and her uncle Ghulam Akbar are in the Pak Army, India Today reported on Tuesday after speaking to Seema's husband Ghulam Haider. Seema Haider, who illegally entered India to be with her lover Sachin Meena, is under scanner for her possible links with Pakistan Army and its spy agency ISI.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) questioned Seema for hours. During her questioning, Seema revealed that her brother had joined the Pakistani Army but she wasn't sure if he was still serving or had left the military.

India Today spoke to her husband Ghulam Haider, who confirmed that Seema's brother Asif and her uncle Ghulam Akbar are in the Pakistan Army. He said that he had met Seema's brother Asif, who is posted in Karachi, and they often talked. Ghulam also said that Seema's uncle holds a high-ranking position in the Pakistan Army and is based in Islamabad, according to India Today.

Earlier in the day, India Today reported that Seema was previously in touch with several other people in India through the online game PUBG. Seema, a married woman with four kids, met with Sachin on the gaming platform PUBG. Later, Seema fell in love with Noida-based Sachin and decided to cross over to India. She entered Uttar Pradesh illegally via Nepal and then took a bus to reach Greater Noida.

During questioning by the UP ATS, it was revealed that Seema had contacted people mostly from Delhi-NCR through PUBG. ATS sources told India Today that Seema was asked to read a few lines in English. She not only read well, but the manner in which she read them out was impeccable.

Seema has two passports and some details on them are suspicious. Doubts have also been raised over the authenticity of her Pakistani identity card, the report said. The ID card, which is typically obtained at birth, was issued on September 20, 2022. The Uttar Pradesh ATS is investigating the delay in obtaining her Pakistani citizenship ID card. Her passport, Aadhaar card, and other documents related to her children will also be examined, the report said.