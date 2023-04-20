scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Apple CEO Tim Cook watches IPL match in Delhi with Sonam Kapoor, says it was 'an unforgettable evening'

Feedback

Apple CEO Tim Cook watches IPL match in Delhi with Sonam Kapoor, says it was 'an unforgettable evening'

Tim Cook watched the match with actress Sonam Kapoor, Congress leader, and senior BCCI official Rajeev Shukla.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Apple CEO Tim Cook watched IPL match between DC and KKR in Delhi Apple CEO Tim Cook watched IPL match between DC and KKR in Delhi

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is visiting India, on Wednesday watched an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. He watched the match - between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders - with actress Sonam Kapoor, Congress leader, and senior BCCI official Rajeev Shukla.

Sonam Kapoor later shared some pictures on Twitter. Tagging Tim Cook and Apple, she said: "We hope you've had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We're so grateful for the care and attention you've given to creating your signature world-class experience here."

Commenting on the post, the Apple CEO wrote: "Thank you so much for an unforgettable evening!"

 

Published on: Apr 20, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement