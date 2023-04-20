Apple CEO Tim Cook watches IPL match in Delhi with Sonam Kapoor, says it was 'an unforgettable evening'

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is visiting India, on Wednesday watched an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. He watched the match - between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders - with actress Sonam Kapoor, Congress leader, and senior BCCI official Rajeev Shukla.

Sonam Kapoor later shared some pictures on Twitter. Tagging Tim Cook and Apple, she said: "We hope you've had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We're so grateful for the care and attention you've given to creating your signature world-class experience here."

Commenting on the post, the Apple CEO wrote: "Thank you so much for an unforgettable evening!"