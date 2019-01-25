Noida Aqua Metro Line to be inaugurated by CM Adityanath today; here's all you need to know

Noida Aqua Metro Line linking Noida to Greater Noida is all set to be inaugurated by CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath at Depot Station on Friday, January 25. In the inaugural event, CM Adityanath will take a ride up to Sector 142 station.
Here are top 10 facts about Aqua Line metro:
- Aqua metro line will run between Noida Sector 51 and Depot station in Greater Noida.
- The Noida Aqua metro line will cover 21 stations, of which 15 stations are in Noida and six in the Greater Noida area.
- This Noida Aqua metro Rail Corporation's Aqua line metro is over 29.7 km long.
- The Aqua metro line will cover following stations: Noida sector 76, 101,81, NSEZ, Noida Sector 83, 137,142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148. Greater Noida's Knowledge Park II, Pari Pari Chowk, Alpha 1, Delta 1, GNIDA Office and Depot metro station.
- The Aqua metro line is not connected to Delhi's Blue Line Metro. The commuters have to travel a few kilometres to board for Blue Line metro from Noida City Centre metro station. Also, the smart cards used for Delhi metro will not be valid for Noida metro.
- Aqua metro line is designed to run at a maximum speed of 80kmph, clocking an average speed of 37.5 kmph.
- Aqua metro line fares: Minimum fare is Rs 9 and it can go up to Rs 50. The fares of Aqua line are cheaper than Delhi Metro. Travelling only one station would cost Rs 9 via smart card; travelling a distance of 2 km would cost Rs 13.50 through card; 3-6 km would cost Rs 18; and more than 10 stations but less than 16 stations would cost Rs 27 on smart card. Travelling beyond 16 stations would cost Rs 45 via smart card.
- The 49th battalion of the UP Provincial Armed Constabulary has been entrusted with the responsibility of the security at Aqua Metro Line. Armed Constabulary is being trained by the Central Industrial Security Force, which guards Delhi Metro.
- The final inspection of the corridor was done in December 2018 by the Commissioner of Metro Rail safety (CMRS) who approved the commercial operation to the NMRC.
- Aqua metro line has total 19 rakes with 4 cars each.