Army Day 2023: In a first, parade moved out of Delhi to Bengaluru

Army Day 2023: For the first time since 1949, the Army Day parade was moved out from Delhi to Bengaluru. The parade used to take place in Delhi. However, this time, the parade was held in Bengaluru at Parade Ground, MEG & Centre.

Army chief General Manoj Pande attended the Army Day 2023 event in Bengaluru at Govindaswamy parade ground. He reviewed the parade and presented gallantry awards, which was followed by a motorcycle display by the Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes, a skydiving display by the Paratroopers, daredevil jumps, and a fly past by of helicopters of the Army Aviation Corps.

"For the first time Army Day parade and other events related to it are being held outside Delhi. This has given a golden opportunity for Army to connect to the people. I am confident this will make our relations even stronger," Gen Pande said after reviewing the parade in Bengaluru.

The army chief said in the northern border areas, the situation has been normal and through established protocols and existing mechanisms, necessary steps have been taken to maintain peace. "Maintaining a strong defence posture at LAC, we are ready to tackle any contingency," he added.

On Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian Army, saying the soldiers have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis.

On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis. pic.twitter.com/EJvbkb9bmD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2023

"On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings on Army Day and said soldiers have always pushed the frontiers of valour besides acting as saviours in times of calamities. "On Army Day, let us recall countless stories of Indian Army soldiers’ sacrifices! They have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage, and also acted as saviours in times of calamities. I salute all brave soldiers of the Indian Army and their families on this occasion," Murmu tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings to all Indian Army personnel and their families on Army Day. He said the nation salutes their indomitable courage, valour, sacrifices and service. "We are proud of the Indian Army’s efforts to keep India safe and secure," he said.