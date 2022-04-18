Auto, taxi strike today: Delhi airport issues advisory on cab availability; check details

Owing to the auto-rickshaw, cab and taxi unions going on strike in Delhi from today over fuel price hike, Delhi airport on Monday issued an advisory on the limited availability of cabs for passengers.

In a statement, the Indira Gandhi International Airport and multi-national conglomerate GMR said that due to a taxi strike today, limited cabs are available at the airport. "Passengers are advised to avail public transportation or use personal transportation to commute from the airport," it added.

Further, it also enumerated the various public transport facilities available near the airport. These are:

Beginning today, various cab and taxi unions in the capital went on a strike, demanding a CNG subsidy and a fare revision in the wake of rising fuel prices. The strike led to a shortage of cabs and autos across Delhi-NCR.

Commuters in the city faced difficulties in getting cabs and autos on Monday morning. Though cars were available on Ola and Uber apps, the fares were inflated. ''Everyday I take a cab to my office near Central Secretariat and it charges me around Rs 400 on one way trip. But today due to the strike less cabs were available and fares have shot up much. I had to pay over Rs 650 to reach my office from Noida,'' a commuter Diljeet Singh told news agency PTI.

Auto and cab drivers' unions have been demanding a hike in fares and slashing of CNG prices to offset the impact of rising fuel prices. They refused to call their strike off despite an announcement by the Delhi government to form a committee to consider a fare revision in a time-bound manner.

Small protests were also witnessed at number of places, including Kashmere Gate ISBT, Rani Bagh, Civil Lines, New Delhi Railway Station auto stand. While most unions said they will be on a one-day strike, the Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi, which has members who drive for cab aggregators, said it will be an ''indefinite'' strike.

People took to social media to report about cab and auto drivers strike. There were reports claiming that cabs entering Delhi from Noida and Ghaziabad were being stopped at border points and were being asked not to ply adding to the woes of the commuters.

However, cab and auto driver associations said they were not stopping the cabs and merely informing fellow drivers about the strike.

There are over 90,000 autos and more than 80,000 registered taxis complementing the public transport system in the city.

