Auto, taxi drivers in Delhi on strike today over rising fuel prices

Auto, taxi and cab drivers' associations in Delhi have called for a two-day strike from Monday to protest against the rising fuel and CNG prices.

Auto unions and cab drivers are demanding a hike in passenger fare rates as fuel prices have surged.



There are over 90,000 autos and more than 80,000 registered taxis in the city.

"We have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Monday in view of no action by the government to help us by slashing prices of fuels and revising fares," President, Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi, Kamaljeet Gill, told PTI.

CNG prices have risen by 60 per cent or Rs 28 per kg in one year. Auto fares were last revised in 2019 while taxi fares were revised in 2013. Besides, the Delhi government in June 2019 had notified new auto-rickshaw fares with 18 per cent increase from Rs 8 to Rs 9.5 per Km.

Meanwhile, the AAP government on Friday announced setting up a committee for considering a revision of auto and taxi fares in a time-bound manner.

General secretary of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni, told PTI that the "unprecedented" hike in rates of CNG has taken a toll auto and cab drivers.

"We know that the Delhi government is forming some committee but we need solutions to our problems which is not in sight. We are demanding that the government (Centre and Delhi) provide Rs 35 per kg subsidy on CNG prices," he said.

CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi is Rs 71.61 per kg, up from Rs 69.11 per kg. CNG price has risen by Rs 15.6 per kg in less than six weeks.

