Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Ayodhya airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki: Sources

PM Modi will inaugurate the newly-built Ayodhya airport on December 30 PM Modi will inaugurate the newly-built Ayodhya airport on December 30

The newly-constructed airport in Ayodhya will be renamed 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhyadham', sources told India Today on Thursday. Valmiki is celebrated as the author of the epic Ramayana. The airport, which was earlier called the 'Maryada Purshottam Shri Ram Ayodhya International Airport', will now be named after the legendary poet Valmiki.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-built Ayodhya airport on Saturday (December 30), nearly three weeks before the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

On Saturday, the first flights will be operated by IndiGo and Air India Express. The two airlines have already announced flights from Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad to Ayodhya, commencing in January 2024.

Ayodhya Airport

The first phase of the airport is developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,450 crore. The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the terminal building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Ram Temple of Ayodhya.

The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Lord Ram. The terminal building of Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features like insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rain water harvesting, landscaping with fountains, and water treatment plant.

The airport is designed to accommodate 600 peak-hour passengers, with an annual handling capacity of 10 lakh passengers. Sources told India Today that the second phase of development will include the construction of a new terminal building spanning 50,000 square meters, capable of handling 3,000 passengers during peak hours and 60 lakh passengers annually.

(With inputs from Poulomi Saha and Himanshu Mishra)

Published on: Dec 28, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
