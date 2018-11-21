Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer earns more than Thugs of Hindostan in US, Canada

Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho is continuing to break records at the box office. The movie has now entered the Rs 200 crore club. The movie has earned around Rs 158 crore in India and Rs 43 crore in the international box office. Badhaai Ho is Ayushmann Khurrana's first film to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

The film which released on 18th October had earned Rs 66.10 crore in its first week. The film had touched Rs 50 crore mark within six days of its release and crossed Rs 100 crore on Day 17.

The movie is now in the top 10 overseas Bollywood releases in 2018. Badhaai Ho has earned more than Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan in Canada, Australia and the US, Taran Adarsh tweeted.

This is a SHOCKER... #ThugsOfHindostan may be the most expensive Hindi film, with Aamir Khan enjoying an enviable following in international markets, but its *lifetime biz* in #USA + #Canada and #Australia will be lower than #BadhaaiHo... Content wins and how! #TOH - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2018

Badhaai Ho is a comedy-drama which tells the story of a family's ups and downs. The movie revolves around a middle-aged couple, played by Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, expecting another child. Ayushmann Khurana plays the role of the elder sibling of the couple. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Shardul Rana and Surekha Sikri in supporting roles.

Amit Ravindernath Sharma directed the movie under the banner of Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures. Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial wrote the film. Tanishk Bagchi, Rochak Kohli and JAM8 assisted with the composition of the songs.

