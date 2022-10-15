Bangalore-bound Akasa Air flight returns to Mumbai airport after bird strike

A Bangalore-bound Akasa Air flight returned to Mumbai airport due to a burning smell in the cabin, a DGCA official said on Saturday. Later, it was known that it was a case of a bird strike. An official told news agency PTI that the aircraft VT-YAE, operating Akasa Air flight AKJ1103 from Mumbai for Bangalore was involved in air turnback due to the burning smell felt in the cabin. The official further said the smell increased as the thrust was increased.

There was no confirmation on the number of passengers on board the flight.

The DGCA official said no other abnormality including in engine parameters was observed. After landing during the inspection, the official said, bird remains were found on engine number 1 of the aircraft. "The burning smell was due to a bird strike," the official was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Akasa Air later confirmed that its Bangalore flight returned to Mumbai due to odour in the cabin, resulting from the bird hit. In a statement said, the airline said: "The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai and all passengers were deboarded. Arrangements were made to accommodate their journey."

The aircraft was positioned (grounded) for a detailed inspection and has now returned to service, it added.



