Bank holidays in May 2022: Banks closed for up to 11 days in May; check full list

The month of May will have 11 bank holidays including regular ones such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list.
There are two long weekends in the coming month and banks will remain shut for three days at a stretch on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and Buddha Purnima.
The list of bank holidays next month has already been prepared by the RBI for yearly leaves. On the bank holidays notified by the RBI, branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut.
Banks across all private and public sectors in India will remain closed for up to 11 days in May, as per RBI. The holidays come into effect under three categories, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.
One holiday is effective on account of ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’ on April 1 when a majority of banks across the country remain closed, while ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ categorisation sees the highest number of holidays.
Here’s the Full List of Bank Holidays in May 2022
List of holidays under Negotiable Instruments Act
May 2: Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra) — Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram
May 3: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/ Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitr)/ Basava Jayanti/ Akshaya Tritiya — All over India except Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram
May 9: Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore — Kolkata
May 16: Buddha Purnima — Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar
List of weekend leaves:
May 1: Sunday
May 8: Sunday
May 14: Second Saturday
May 15: Sunday
May 22: Sunday
May 28: Fourth Saturday
May 29: Sunday
