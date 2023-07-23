Bengaluru: Rapido driver arrested for sexually harassing woman mid-ride, sending ‘love you’ messages

The Bengaluru Police on Saturday arrested a Rapido driver after a woman alleged that he engaged in 'inappropriate behavior' and harassed her after dropping her off. The woman, Athira Purushothaman, had gone for the Manipur violence protest at Town Hall Bangalore and booked a Rapido auto for her way back home. "However, multiple auto cancellations led me to opt for a bike instead," she said in a series of tweets.

Thread 🧵#SexualHarassement

Today, I went for the Manipur Violence protest at Town Hall Bangalore and booked a @rapidobikeapp auto for my way back home. However, multiple auto cancellations led me to opt for a bike instead. pic.twitter.com/bQkw4i7NvO — Athira Purushothaman (@Aadhi_02) July 21, 2023

Surprisingly, she said, the driver arrived on a different bike, explaining that the one registered with Rapido was "under servicing". She said she confirmed her booking through his app and proceeded with the ride. During the journey, she said they reached a remote area with no other vehicles around. "Shockingly, the driver began riding with one hand and engaging in inappropriate behavior (Masturbating while riding the bike). Fearing for my safety, I remained silent throughout the ordeal," she alleged.

Athira asked him to drop her 200 meters from her actual destination to conceal her home location. "Once the ride was over, he started relentlessly calling and messaging me on WhatsApp. I had to block his number to stop the harassment," she said. Athira asked the bike taxi firm what measures the company was taking for background verification. "Please ensure that people registered with your service can be trusted for a safe travel experience. He keeps calling me from different numbers even now!" she said.

She also shared a screenshot of the messages the driver sent.

In a new tweet on Saturday, she said she had filed a complaint with the E-City police station, and "they (the police) have arrested the driver. She said this was not an isolated incident with Rapido, "and I'm determined to pursue legal action against the driver and demand an investigation into Rapidos' safety measures".

