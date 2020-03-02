Best phones above Rs 1 lakh and how to buy them?

High-end phones with the best features often cross the Rs 1 lakh price cap, and it's difficult to pay that large an amount all at once. Thankfully there are several ways you can get these phones without disturbing your personal finances. So here's a list of phones that are above Rs 1 lakh and how to buy them.

Apple iPhone 11 Max Pro

The iPhone 11 Max Pro price starts from Rs 1,06,900 on Amazon and Rs 1,09,900 on Flipkart.

Flipkart offers two options of no-cost EMI with Flipkart Axis bank (Rs 36,634 @ No Cost) and HDFC bank (Rs 18,317 @ No Cost). It also offers six standards EMI options with 14 other banks like American Express, ICIC, State Bank of India, etc.

Amazon offers an exchange offer of Rs 10,000 and a discount of Rs 7,000 with HDFC cards. It also offers two no-cost EMI options for Amazon Pay ICICI bank(for 3 and 6 months) and HDFC bank (6 months only). Standard EMI is available with HDFC, ICICI, Kotak Mahindra, Axis and SBI.

Apple does not sell its devices in India from its website.

Apple iPhone Xs and Xs Max

The iPhone Xs 256GB variant is available at Rs 1,03,900 and 256 GB and 512 GB variants of Xs Max are priced above Rs 1 lakh in India.

Amazon offers a no-cost EMI only on Amazon ICICI credit cards and a 5% instant discount with HSBC Cashback card. Standard EMI is available with HDFC, ICICI, Kotak Mahindra, Axis and SBI. If you are buying this phone for business purposes you can get a GST invoice and save up to 28%.

The Galaxy Z Flip's 256 GB variant is available in India starting from Rs 1,54,990 only on Amazon.in and on the Samsung website.

Amazon offers the same offers for Galaxy z Flip as iPhone Xs and Xs Max models.

Motorola Razr

The Moto Razr is expected to be priced around Rs 1,10,000 and is will release on March 16, 2020 in India.

You can register on the website for e-mail updates on the phone.

Samsung S10 Plus

Samsung S10 Plus (1TB) was on sale only on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 1,09,999. It gives the option of 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis bank credit card. The six standard EMI options from the 14 banks are also available for this phone.

The phone was not on sale on either Amazon or on the Samsung website.

ALSO READ:Poco X2's Phonenix Red colour variant to go on sale on March 3

ALSO READ:Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 44-megapixel dual selfie cameras launched in India: Price, specifications

ALSO READ:Moto Razr 2019 launched: Iconic phone likely to be priced over Rs 1 lakh in India