Bharat Bandh called on May 25: Here's everything you need to know

Announced by All India Backward And Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF), a Bharat Bandh will be observed on May 25, Wednesday. The federation is protesting against the centre for not conducting a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).



BAMCEF president, Waman Meshram said, "The Bharat Bandh movement of the National Backward Classes Front has the obvious support of the National Parivartan Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Bahujan Kranti Morcha and all its affiliated organisations."

He stated that some forces are creating an atmosphere of divergence in the country ahead of Bharat Bandh, they are distracting especially the OBCs so that they cannot join the movement.



According to the Bhartiya Yuva Morcha, some of the demands raised are:



1. No EVMs in elections

2. a caste-based census

3. Reservations for SC/ST/OBC in the private sector

4. Guaranteed MSP to farmers

5. No NRC/CAA/NPR implementation

6. Resumption of the old pension scheme

7. Separate electorates in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh

8. Protection to tribal people

9. Making vaccination optional

10. Protection against labour laws that were secretly made against workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.



The bandh has also garnered support of the Bahujan Mukti Party. Its state president DP Singh has urged the people to make the bandh successful. People willing to be a part of Bharat Bandh have been running a campaign on social media to shut down businesses and public transportation.



Also Read: Delhivery stock makes flat market debut, lists at 1.68% premium to issue price

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Meesho registers 7x seller base, has over 6 lakh registered sellers