Airtel Rs 1,699 prepaid plan offers 365 days validity, 1GB daily data

The long-term validity plans have gained popularity in the recent past as the competition has increased and the telecom operators want to hold on to their existing subscribers. Long term plans are value for money and offer several benefits to the consumers. These plans also save the hassle of going through the monthly recharging process. Bharti Airtel, to take advantage of these yearly plans, has announced a new long term plan of Rs 1,699.

Before Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and Reliance Jio had introduced yearly plans. Airtel's long term plan will go against Reliance Jio's Rs 1,699 yearly plan. Unlike Jio, Bharti Airtel has not put any Fair Usage Policy (FUP) on its unlimited voice calling features. To begin with, Airtel would be launching the Rs 1,699 plan in Himachal Pradesh circle and would soon launch it in other circles as well.

The Airtel Rs 1,699 plan is said to offer unlimited STD, roaming, and local calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1GB data benefit per day. There is no FUP on Airtel's 1,699 yearly prepaid plan. The subscribers of this plan would also be able to enjoy the Airtel TV's premium content. The Airtel TV app offers movies and other exclusive shows.

Rs 1,699 yearly plans of Airtel, Reliance Jio and BSNL compared

Reliance Jio Rs 1,699 plan: Reliance Jio's yearly Rs 1,699 plan offers unlimited local, roaming, and STD calls (except Mumbai and Delhi). It also offers 1.5GB of data and daily 100 SMS messages. Jio users also get free Jio Apps access.

BSNL Rs 1,699 plan: BSNL's long term Rs 1,699 plan offers 2GB data per day along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls and 100 SMS's per day.

Airtel Rs 1,699 plan: With the validity of 365 days, Airtel offers unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. Airtel's Rs 1,699 plan also includes unlimited roaming, and 100 free SMS daily. Last but not the least, the plan also comes with 1GB daily 2G/3G/4G data.

Meanwhile, Vodafone doesn't have a Rs 1,699 yearly prepaid plan. However, it offers Rs 1,499 annual plan. Vodafone offers unlimited local and national calling, daily cap of 100 SMS, and 1GB daily 2G/3G/4G data.

