Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband receives positive response from 1,400 cities; check out availability, prices

After conquering the mobile internet segment, Reliance Jio is now looking to disrupt the broadband game with its fibre to the home (FTTH) services. The name Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband isn't new and has been in the news as it is currently testing its GigaFiber services in several Indian cities. According to the reports, the Jio GigaFiber has received an overwhelming response in all of the 1,400 cities where it has been tested. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has said that its GigaFiber broadband offerings will initially be available in 1,100 Indian cities based on the number of registration requests received.

Earlier, Reliance Jio had made numerous confirmations under the Jio GigaFiber Preview Offer. Under the offer, GigaFiber users would get 100GB of free monthly broadband data at 100Mbps.

Jio GigaFiber availability

Jio GigaFiber broadband services are highly anticipated in India and it is up for registrations via Jio.com. The service has received a overwhelming response from customers in 1,400 cities. Initially, the rollout of the Jio GigaFiber services will be rolled out to 1,100 cities; however, owing to the better than expected response, the connectivity would now depend on the number if registration requests received from a particular area.

Rollout plans and prices of Jio GigaFiber

The registrations for the Jio GigaFiber connection began last year on India's Independence Day. The subscribers were required to pay a security deposit of Rs 4,500 for the Jio GigaFiber router and Jio GigaTV router. Meanwhile, as per the reports, Jio GigaFiber plans will start from Rs 500. It would offer 300GB of monthly data along with 100Mbps of broadband speeds for the first three months.

The exact rollout date hasn't been revealed yet but the commercial launch could take place anytime in the first half of 2019. Initially, select users in Mumbai and Delhi circles will have access but Jio plans to extend its Jio GigaFiber services to 50 million homes in India.

For the uninitiated, Reliance Jio's GigaFiber is a Fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service. The service is expected to provide high speed fixed line broadband connection. GigaFiber's wall-to-wall FTTH service means that the walls won't obstruct the internet connectivity.

