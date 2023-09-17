'Big Shoutout to unsung heroes of cricket': $50,000 announced for Colombo, Kandy groundsmen for work during rain-hit Asia Cup

Asia Cup 2023: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday announced $50,000 for the dedicated curators and groundsmen at Colombo and Kandy. A few matches of the Asia Cup were interrupted by rains and groundsmen worked really hard to protect the pitches and ground, and made them playable.

"Their unwavering commitment and hard work made the Asia Cup 2023 an unforgettable spectacle," Jay Shah said in a tweet. "From pitch perfection to lush outfields, they ensured the stage was set for thrilling cricket action."

"This recognition highlights the critical role these individuals play in cricket's success. Let's celebrate and honour their yeoman services!" he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The majority of Asia Cup matches were played at Kandy's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. Several matches were interrupted by rain at group-stage matches at Kandy due to rains.

Some of the Colombo matches too were delayed by rain. On September 14, the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match in the Super-4 was interrupted by rain due to which the game was cut short to 42 overs. However, groundsmen protected the pitch and ensured it was playable. In that match, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by two wickets.

The India-Pakistan match was also interrupted by rain and the game was pushed for Reserve Day. Despite intermittent rain, the ground was prepared for the clash of titans. India won that clash by 228 runs.

Jyoti Shankar Nayak, a social media user, hailed the decision of the cricket boards to recognise the efforts of groundsmen. "I am delighted to hear that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are recognizing the contributions of the curators and groundsmen."

Somanath Mishra said these unsung heroes deserved every penny for their hard work. "Cricket wouldn't be the same without their dedication and expertise in maintaining those iconic fields. Bravo, curators and groundsmen of Colombo and Kandy!"

