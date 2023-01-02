Feedback
A live bomb was found near Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's house in Chandigarh. A bomb squad is currently at the spot, according to reports.
Bomb found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's house in Chandigarh; bomb squad present at the spot pic.twitter.com/qrDCnBS2IF
— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023
Bomb found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's house in Chandigarh; bomb squad present at the spot pic.twitter.com/qrDCnBS2IF
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today
Add Business Today to Home Screen
Home
Market
BT TV
Magazine
Menu