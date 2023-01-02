Bomb found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's house in Chandigarh

scorecardresearch
A bomb squad is currently at the spot, according to reports. 

A live bomb was found near Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's house in Chandigarh. A bomb squad is currently at the spot, according to reports. 

 

Published on: Jan 02, 2023, 5:27 PM IST
Posted by: Saurabh Sharma, Jan 02, 2023, 5:24 PM IST

