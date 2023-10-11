Three coaches of North East Express derail in Bihar's Buxar; railways shares helpline numbers

Three coaches of the North East Superfast train (12506) derailed near the Raghunathpur railway station in Bihar's Buxar on Wednesday. As per initial reports, one coach overturned while two-three AC coaches derailed. The train, which departed from Anand Vihar in Delhi at 7:45 am, was on its way to Kamakhya Junction in Assam's Guwahati.
In a tweet, the East Central Railway said that the coaches derailed at 9:37 pm near Raghunathpur station. "The accident relief vehicle along with the medical team and officials has left for the incident site. There has been no loss of life," it said.
As per an app that tracks and shares the live location of trains, the North East Express departed Buxar at 9:27 pm but derailed after Raghunathpur station, 34 km away from its next stop which is Ara Junction. So far, no casualties have been reported.
In the wake of the derailment, the Indian Railways has issued some helpline numbers - Patna 9771449971, Danapur 8905697493, Ara 8306182542, Commercial 7759070004.
Union Minister and Buxar MP Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that he had spoken to the NDRF DG, Chief Secretary, DM, DG, and GM Railways. He said he appealed to his workers and they were engaged in rescue operations. "Medical teams have been sent. Rescue operation is going on. I am also going to Raghunathpur, Buxar," he said.
