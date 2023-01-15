Nepal plane crash: 32 dead, PM Dahal calls emergency meeting; rescue ops underway

Nepal plane crash: A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed in Pokhara of the Kaski district, Nepal. A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Yeti Airlines spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula told the Kathmandu Post.

So far, 16 bodies have been recovered. After the crash, the plane burst into flames. The tragic accident happened in Pokhara, which is surrounded by high mountains and here the weather takes a turn in a very short time. Here, due to the high mountain, cloud comes all of sudden reducing visibility.

Nepal Prime Minister Prachand Dahal has called for an emergency cabinet meeting following the plane crash.

Nepal: 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport

Pokhara is about 200 km from the capital city of Kathmandu. As per videos and footage, the plane can be seen in fire after the crash.

According to reports, the plane took off from Kathmandu and crashed while landing. Reports suggest that 10 foreigners were on board.

First respondents reached the spot and locals were also seen trying to pull out as many passengers as they can. Personnel from the army and police have reached and efforts are being made to douse the fire.

The Pokhara airport, built with Chinese assistance, was inaugurated just 15 days ago. Pokhara is a tourist hub in Nepal.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' inaugurated the regional international airport in Pokhara.

Initial reports suggest that the weather was not favorable for landing.

Aviation expert Surjeet Panesar said that in Nepal Valley, weather changes very fast and this Pokhara airport is very critical. He said that pilots should be very careful while landing there in Pokhara. He said a probe will reveal the exact cause of the crash.