BSE signs MoU with Chhattisgarh govt to promote listing of SMEs

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Chhattisgarh to spread awareness about the benefits of listing SMEs in the state. This is expected to help in the healthy growth of SMEs.

BSE will provide intellectual and manpower support to create awareness about the benefits of listing among SMEs. Besides, BSE will also provide training and capacity building support to District Industries Centre officials of the Government of Chhattisgarh.

The Department of Industries and Commerce in collaboration will provide support in mobilizing the SME representatives through the District Industries Centre. They will also help in mobilising the state/regional associations/chambers to encourage their SME members to attend capacity building programs.

Manoj Kumar Pingua, Principal Secretary Commerce & Industries Government of Chhattisgarh said, “The MoU entered with BSE today is a landmark for the state. This will help the SMEs of the states in getting equity financing which will help in their growth. This will future boost the income of the state and create employment.”

Ajay Thakur, Head-BSE SME & Startups, said, “BSE has entered into the MOU with the Govt of Chhattisgarh today. Through this MOU, BSE along with the Govt of Chhattisgarh will create awareness among the SMEs of the state about the benefits and criteria of listing on BSE SME Platform. The SMEs of Chhattisgarh will leverage BSE SME Platform for raising equity funds for their growth, unlocking the value of their companies, and creating visibility. This will further help in creating employment and growth in the state.”

