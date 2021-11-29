Byju's, Ladli Foundation partner to offer free learning programmes



BYJU’S under its initiative - ‘Education for All’ has partnered with Ladli Foundation to offer learning programmes to 100,000 underprivileged children across the country. Launched in a phased manner for three years, this collaboration will provide children in classes 6-10 free access to Byju's learning programs, it claimed.



The program in its phase 1 has been implemented in 26 states and is witnessing significant results in Bihar, Gujarat, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, and Kerala.



The partnership has several other ancillary programs that have also been launched. One such is the e-Pathanshaala program through which volunteers and interns of Ladli Foundation guide the beneficiary students to use the Byju's platform effectively.



Mansi Kasliwal, VP- Social Initiatives, Byju's said, "Through our ‘Education for All’ initiative, we are committed to bridging existing gaps in education, closing the digital divide, and creating far-reaching impact via tech-enabled learning. ”



Devendra Kumar, Founder, Ladli Foundation, said, “India has been battling with various setbacks in terms of education. While a significant population of children in rural India does not have access to basic modern-day digital facilities, on the brighter side, several of them do have smartphones.”

