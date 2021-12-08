Cabinet approves implementation of Ken-Betwa interlinking of rivers project

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the funding and implementation of Ken-Betwa Interlinking of Rivers Project, whose cost has been assessed at Rs 44,605 crore and will be completed in eight years.

The project will generate 103 MW hydro power plus 27 MW solar power. The government will set up a special purpose vehicle called Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority.

“The total cost of Ken-Betwa link project has been assessed at Rs.44,605 crore at 2020-21 price levels. The Union Cabinet has approved central support of Rs.39,317 crore for the project, covering grant of Rs.36,290 crore and loan of Rs.3,027 crore,” according to an official release.

The project will pave the way for more interlinking of river projects in India and also showcase to the world India's ingenuity and vision, the statement said.

The project involves transfer of water from the Ken to the Betwa River through the construction of Daudhan Dam and a canal linking the two rivers, the Lower Orr Project, Kotha Barrage -and Bina Complex Multipurpose Project.

“The project will provide an annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh ha, drinking water supply to a population of about 62 lakhs and also generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW solar power. The Project is proposed to be implemented in 8 years with state-of-the-art technology,” the statement further read.

The project will be of immense benefit to the water starved Bundelkhand region, spread across the states of MP and UP and will provide enormous benefits to the districts of Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Shivpuri and Raisen of Madhya Pradesh and Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi & Lalitpur of Uttar Pradesh.

The project is expected to boost socio-economic prosperity in the backward Bundelkhand region on account of increased agricultural activities and employment generation. It would also help in arresting distress migration from this region.

The project also comprehensively provides for environment management and safeguards. For this purpose, a comprehensive landscape management plan is under finalisation by the Wildlife Institute of India.

Background

On March 22, 2021, a historic agreement was signed between the Union Minister of Jal Shakti and the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to implement the first major centrally driven river interlinking project in the country.

The agreement heralds the beginning of inter- state cooperation to implement the vision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to carry water from areas that have surpluses to drought prone and water deficit areas, through the interlinking of rivers.

