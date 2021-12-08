Cabinet approves continuation of housing scheme for rural areas till March 2024

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of the housing scheme for rural areas -- Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) -- for three more years till March 2024.

The scheme envisages providing 'pucca' houses in villages, with all the basic amenities including toilet and electricity.

When the scheme was announced in 2016, it was estimated that 2.95 crore houses will be constructed across the country. Of these, 1.65 crore houses have been constructed till November 2021, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said while briefing the media on the Cabinet decisions.

The extension of the scheme for completing the remaining houses will cost Rs 2.17 lakh crore, of which the Centre will spend over Rs 1.43 lakh crore,

including Rs 18,676 crore towards interest repayment to NABARD.

"The continuation of scheme till March 2024 ensures that the remaining 155.75 lakh households within overall target of 2.95 crore houses under PMAY-G would be provided assistance for construction of pucca houses with basic amenities to achieve the objective of 'Housing for All' in rural areas," the government said in a release.

It is estimated that 2.02 crore houses will be completed by August 15, 2022, it added.

