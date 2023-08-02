Canada PM Justin Trudeau announces separation from wife after 18 yrs of marriage

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said that he and his wife Sophie were separating and had signed a legal agreement. "They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," Trudeau's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trudeau and Sophie were married in May 2005 in Montreal. They have three children. "They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment," the statement said. "The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week."

In an Instagram post, Trudeau said: "Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate. As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build."

According to Trudeau's Liberal Party, Sophie studied Commerce at McGill University and finished her BA in Communications at the Université de Montréal. She completed another degree in Montreal. After her studies, she worked in sales and advertising before becoming a television and radio reporter.

Trudeau met Sophie in Montreal, where he returned in 2002 after spending several years teaching in Vancouver. "In 2002, Justin returned home to Montréal, where he met Sophie Grégoire. They married in 2005 and are now the proud parents of Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien,” said the official biography of Trudeau.

