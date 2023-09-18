'We can't tolerate...': AIADMK's Jayakumar says no alliance with BJP in Tamil Nadu

The AIADMK has snapped its ties with the BJP in Tamil Nadu and that any decision on a tie-up would be decided only during the election, the Dravidian party's senior leader D Jayakumar said on Monday. Jayakumar, who has served as Speaker and finance minister, lashed out at Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai for his criticism of Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai and said the party workers wouldn't tolerate any insult directed at the late chief minister.

Jayakumar further said that Annamalai had made critical remarks about AIADMK leaders including the late J Jayalalithaa. "Annamalai doesn't desire an alliance with AIADMK although BJP workers want it. Should we tolerate all this criticism of our leaders? Why should we carry you? BJP can't set foot here," the former minister said. He also said that BJP is known in Tamil Nadu because of AIADMK.

"We can't tolerate anymore (the criticism of leaders). As far as alliance is concerned, it is not there. BJP is not with AIADMK. It can be decided only during the election. This is our stand," he said. Asked if this was his personal opinion, Jayakumar said, "Have I ever spoken to you in that capacity? I only talk about what the party decides."

Reacting to Jayakumar's remarks, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy said the AIADMK leader was right, there was no alliance between both parties right now. "Alliance is always a two-way lane and if somebody says I am not interested in alliance, then obviously alliance is not there."

However, Thirupathy also reacted sharply to Jayakumar's statement that the AIADMK is a big party in Tamil Nadu and the BJP has to know its level.

The BJP leader said: "Who is he to teach us? Annamalai is our president. It is none of his business to interfere in our party matter. What Jayakumar has said is wrong. It is highly condemnable. Annamalai is a growing leader in Tamil Nadu and people are welcoming wherever he goes. Naturally, political leaders will get discouraged when somebody is getting this wonderful reception. They can not digest his popularity and that is the reason these people are trying to target Annamalai and abuse him personally."

The AIADMK and BJP had together contested the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2022 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. In 2019, the DMK, Congress, and other alliance partners swept the state by bagging 38 of 39 seats while AIADMK managed to win just 1 seat with 19 per cent votes. The BJP did not win any seat but garnered nearly 4 per cent votes. In the assembly polls last year, the AIADMK won 66 seats with 33 per cent vote share and BJP bagged 4 of 20 seats contested with 2.62 per cent votes.