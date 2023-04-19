CBI files case against Oxfam India for alleged violation of FCRA

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a case against Oxfam India and its office bearers for alleged violation of provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation (FCRA) Act. This comes nearly two weeks after the Ministry of Home Affairs recommended a probe by the central agency into the affairs of the global NGO.

The MHA found that Oxfam India continued to transfer foreign contributions to various entities even after registering under the FCRA, which prohibits such transfers after an amendment that came into force on September 29, 2020.

Weeks before recommending a probe against Oxfam, the MHA on March 20 asked the CBI to investigate Aman Biradari, an NGO established by activist Harsh Mander. Aman Biradari was one of the NGOs to which Oxfam India transferred foreign contributions, violating the law, sources told the news agency PTI.

In September last year, the Income Tax Department conducted a 'survey' at Oxfam's Delhi office and at the Delhi-based think tank CPR (Centre for Policy Research).

The tax department found multiple emails which revealed that Oxfam India was allegedly planning to circumvent provisions of the FCRA by routing funds to other FCRA-registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route.

Oxfam India allegedly routed funds to the Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates and employees in the form of a commission, the news agency reported citing sources. The same is also reflected in the TDS data of Oxfam India, which shows a payment of Rs 12,71,188 to the CPR in 2019-20.

Oxfam India received foreign contributions amounting to about Rs 1.50 crore directly into its foreign contribution utilisation account instead of receiving them in the designated FCRA account, the sources said. Following these findings, the home ministry recommended the CBI probe against Oxfam India.

Oxfam India was registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010 for carrying out 'Social' activities. Its registration was valid till 31 December 2021. The licence was not renewed after this by the MHA. The FCRA licence of CPR was suspended for six months on March 1 for alleged violation of laws.

