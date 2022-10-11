CBI files chargesheet against former telecom minister A Raja in disproportionate assets case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former telecom minister A Raja in a disproportionate assets case. Raja is accused of amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 5.53 crore during his tenure as minister. He served as telecom minister from May 2007 to November 2010.

As per the chargesheet, a commission was allegedly received by the minister (around Rs 4.5 crore) in the form of land purchased by a company close to Raja.

The commission was allegedly given by real estate developer DLF to Kovai Shelters, a company said to be close to A Raja. Kovai had no known business apart from the deal. DLF had bought a hotel in Kancheepuram.

Raja received the commission when he was the environment minister in 2007.

Overall, during the check period, he had assets of Rs 5.53 crore which was 579 per cent disproportionate to his known source of income.

