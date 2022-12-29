CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams to start from February 15; check full schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the examination schedule for Classes 10 and 12. The board exams for both classes will start from February 15 and will end on April 5.

Releasing the date sheets, the board said it has given a sufficient gap between two subjects generally offered by a student in both classes.

Competitive examinations, including JEE Main, have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet for Class XII.

The board said that the date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject examinations of students fall at the same time.