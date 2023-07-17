Centre defends Delhi ordinance in SC, says AAP govt threatened officers

The central government has defended the ordinance on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi. The Supreme Court on July 10 issued a notice to the Centre on a plea filed by the Delhi government challenging the ordinance. In its reply, the Centre has told the apex court that the ordinance was brought in because the Delhi government 'harassed' civil servants of the vigilance department. The Centre also accused the Delhi government of illegally taking custody of files on the liquor policy case and the probe into the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house.

Kejriwal is under scanner for spending over Rs 50 crore for the renovation of his official residence. His key lieutenant Manish Sisodia is facing a probe by the CBI and ED for alleged corruption while awarding liquor outlets under a new excise policy, which has now been scrapped. The excise department at the time was headed by Sisodia.

On May 11, the SC ruled that the Delhi government had legislative and executive powers over services. However, over a week later, the Centre came up with an ordinance overturning the judgement. Justifying its move, the central government in its response said that "a very rapidly developing embarrassing situation" had pushed the ordinance to be brought in urgently since waiting for the next session of Parliament would have "paralysed" the national capital.

The MHA said that immediately after the top court's judgment which upheld the Delhi government's control of services, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers "went on a rampage, issuing orders and posting them on social media without regard for rules and procedures". The ministers engaged in a "witch-hunt," harassing officers and making threats, which resulted in the nation cutting a sorry figure globally, said the Centre.

The MHA also accused the Delhi government of targeting officers in the vigilance department and trespassing into their chambers to take unlawful custody of certain files, India Today reported. These files include those related to the Delhi excise policy case, the probe into the renovation of Kejriwal's residence, advertisements sponsored by the Delhi government, and the power subsidy given to private companies, according to the reply filed in the SC.

The central government said the ordinance would be introduced in Parliament during the Monsoon session and no interference by the court is warranted in this case. It argued that the ordinance was brought in to address the concerns of both the Centre and the Delhi government regarding the administration of the capital. The Centre further said if the ordinance is stayed, it would cause irreparable harm to the administration of Delhi.

(With inputs from Nalini Sharma)