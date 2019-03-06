CGO complex fire: One dead, several important files, documents feared destroyed

A fire broke out at the Ministry of Social Justice's office in South Delhi's CGO complex on Wednesday. The fire resulted in the death of a CISF sub-inspector and many important documents and files have been destroyed. Nearly 80 per cent of the entire B1 wing of the building has been gutted and several important documents and files have been destroyed in the fire incident, said a ministry official. He further added, "However, at this moment, it cannot be said that how much has been the damage but surely several files and documents may have been destroyed in the fire. We are not allowed to enter inside as it is sealed. An assessment can only be done once we go inside and check.

Delhi Fire Service Department officials said they received a call about the incident at around 8:34 am and 25 fire-engines were rushed to the spot. While the blaze was contained, the cause of the fire is yet to be discovered, said Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer.

MP Godara, CISF Sub-Inspector, fell unconscious after inhaling toxic fumes when he went to inspect the incident. Fire officials said that he was immediately taken to AIIMS facility, where he died.

The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the 11-storey Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, previously known as Paryavaran Bhawan, where the government offices like the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Forest Ministry, Drinking Water and Sanitation Ministry, a branch of the Indian Air Force and other important organisations are situated.

