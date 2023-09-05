Chandrayaan-3: ISRO recommends 3D glasses to view THIS stunning image of Vikram lander

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday shared a stunning 3D image of Vikram lander which is standing tall on Moon's South Pole. The space agency created the image by using the anaglyph technique. Anaglyph is a simple visualisation of the object or terrain in three dimensions from stereo or multi-view images, the space agency said in a post on X.

"The Anaglyph presented here is created using NavCam Stereo Images, which consist of both a left and right image captured onboard the Pragyan Rover," the ISRO said. Sharing the image, the space agency said that in this 3-channel image, the left image is positioned in the red channel, while the right image is placed in the blue and green channels (creating cyan). The difference in perspective between these two images results in the stereo effect, which gives the visual impression of three dimensions. The ISRO recommended red and cyan glasses to view the image in 3D.

The space agency shared the image just a day after it put the Vikram lander into sleep mode after completing ground experiments since the touchdown on August 23. Prior to setting the lander into sleep mode, in-situ experiments by payloads were performed at the new location. All payloads were switched off but lander receivers were kept on.

"Vikram will fall asleep next to Pragyan once the solar power is depleted and the battery is drained," the ISRO said, adding that it is hoping for their awakening around September 22.