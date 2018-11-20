Check out new pics of Deepika-Ranveer's Konkani wedding

While earlier Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had released just two pictures from their wedding ceremonies in Italy, we are now in some luck as the two actors have been releasing a number of photos on Instagram.

Fans have been blown away with the happy couple's regal pictures in all their traditional glory. Pictures of the South Indian Konkani wedding show the two smiling and truly happy as they go through the rituals.

Lake Como in Lombardy, Italy had become the cynosure of all eyes as the actors reached the venue for their much talked-about wedding celebrations.

The Konkani wedding took place first followed by the Sindhi one at the swanky Villa del Balbianello which hosts several high-profile weddings.

The inside photos of the dreamy affair gives us a peek into a very private occasion but one which the family seems to have enjoyed.

The duo had been in a relationship for the past six years before deciding to tie the knot. They returned to Mumbai on Nov 18 and headed to Ranveer's home.