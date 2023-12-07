Chhattisgarh CM race: Renuka Singh meets BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP's Renuka Singh, who is one of the front-runners to become the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, met the party's national president JP Nadda on Thursday. Renuka Singh is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from the Sarguja Lok Sabha constituency, which has 11 assembly segments. The saffron party won all assembly seats in the recently concluded polls.

Renuka Singh, currently the Minister of State for Tribal Affairs at the Centre, contested from the Bharatpur-Sonhat assembly seat. She won the election by nearly 5,000 votes. If BJP decides to go with a woman leader, Renuka Singh may be picked for the top job. She is an influential leader in the tribal community.

Besides Renuka Singh, other names doing the rounds for the top job are former party state chief Vishnu Deo Sai and three-time chief minister Raman Singh.

Vishnu Deo Sai is a prominent tribal leader, who held various offices, including Minister of State for Steel in the first Modi ministry and Member of Parliament for the Raigarh constituency of Chhattisgarh in the 16th Lok Sabha. He also served as the State President of the BJP for Chhattisgarh from 2020 to 2022.

Raman Singh is the current national Vice President of the BJP and has been a member of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly since 2004. He was a Minister of State in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1999. He is credited to have played crucial role in BJP's remarkable return in Chhattisgarh.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP dislodged the Congress government headed by Bhupesh Baghel by bagging 54 of 90 seats.