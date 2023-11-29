China pneumonia outbreak: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, four other Indian states on alert after Centre's advisory

Six Indian states have put their healthcare infrastructure on alert after the Centre's directive to review preparedness in view of a surge in respiratory illnesses in China. The states that have sounded the alert are Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu.

The Karnataka Health Department has asked the people to be aware of the seasonal flu, which is an infectious disease that typically lasts five to seven days and is known for its low morbidity and mortality rates. This flue poses a higher risk to infants, the elderly, pregnant women, the immunocompromised, and those on long-term medications such as steroids, which may require hospitalisation.

The symptoms include fever, chills, malaise, loss of appetite, myalgia, nausea, sneezing, and a dry cough lasting up to three weeks in high-risk groups.

Rajasthan's medical and health department advised its staff to stay vigilant and form rapid response teams. In its advisory, the state's health department asked officials concerned to prepare an action plan for the prevention and treatment of the disease.

Gujarat Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Rushikesh Patel, said the state has inspected the oxygen tanks, ventilators, and availability of beds. "The central government is keeping watch on the situation. ICMR has also released some advisory. We have also inspected the oxygen tanks, ventilators, and availability of beds. If such a case comes up, the government should be made aware of it immediately, and plans for separate wards have been made."

The state health minister said there has been no news of casualties till now. "But still, we are following all the directions received from the Gujarat government and the central government."

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that a letter has been sent to all states from the central government in which it's mentioned that in China respiratory infection can be seen in kids which is like influenza, pneumonia, and with Covid symptoms. "It's a general advisory. I believe if there will be a specific advisory in it then it will be easy for the states to take proper actions," he said.

China is recording a high number of cases, especially in children, related to respiratory illnesses and pneumonia. China's National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said on Sunday the surge in respiratory illnesses was linked to the simultaneous circulation of several kinds of pathogens, most prominently influenza.

A senior WHO official said the increase appeared to be driven by a rise in the number of children contracting pathogens they had avoided during two years of Covid restrictions.

In the past few days, videos have surfaced on social media showing packed hospitals.