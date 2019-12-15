Citizenship Act protest: Buses set on fire in south Delhi

Protests against the amended Citizenship Act turned violent in the national capital Delhi on Sunday. Agitators clashed with police and set 2 DTC buses and a fire truck ablaze in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. Due to the reported violence and arson, a cop and two fire personnel were injured, cops said.

A call was made around 4:42 pm that the buses were set on fire, said a Fire Service official. "We had sent four fire tenders which were also attacked by a violent mob," added the official. "Our vehicle was damaged and two firemen were injured. They are in hospital," he said.

The protest, which was being led by students till yesterday, supposedly has been taken over by political entities.

Huge traffic congestions were experienced throughout the south Delhi, from Ashram to Kalindi Kunj. Cops diverted traffic from the vicinity as the protest continued.

Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India's national secretary, Saimon Farooqui claimed the protesters were sitting peacefully near Mathura Road when cops started creating "trouble" and the protesters resisted.

A Jamia Millia Islamia students' group said "local elements" joined the protest and "disrupted" it and they had nothing to do with the violence and arson.

The group said they returned to campus as the protest turned violent.

However, some protesters also claimed the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest.

A student claimed after the cops used force, some protesters indulged in vandalism and torched buses.

(With agency inputs)

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

