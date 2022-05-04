Coal Ministry to organise investors meet to discuss coal mines, coal gasification

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will launch a high-level investors’ meet in Mumbai on May 6, 2022 to discuss topics like “Launching of closed/discontinued coal mines of Coal India Ltd (CIL) on revenue sharing mode” and “Coal Gasification; Way Forward”.

To be organised by the Ministry of Coal in association with CIL and FICCI, the investor’s meet will also be addressed by Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve. Coal Secretary, Dr. Anil Kumar Jain and other senior functionaries of the Ministry, Coal India Ltd and experts from the industry sector are also to attend the one-day meet.

During the investor’s meet, presentations and talks will be held on showcasing the opportunities in the launch of closed/discontinued coal mines and aspects pertaining to its revenue sharing model. Screening of short film on closed/discontinued mines of CIL will be another highlight.

Joshi will launch two reports of the Coal Ministry, namely “Technology Roadmap for Coal Sector” and “Roadmap for Coal to Hydrogen”.

India has a reserve of 307 billion tons of thermal coal and about 80 per cent of coal produced is used in thermal power plants. With environment concerns the Government has prepared a Mission document for coal gasification of 100 MT by 2030 since coal gasification is considered as cleaner option compared to burning of coal, the ministry stated.

