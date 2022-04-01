Commercial LPG cylinders costlier by Rs 250 from today

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices for commercial cylinders were hiked by Rs 250 effective Friday, April 1. In the national capital, 19-kg commercial cylinders will now cost Rs 2,253.

The domestic LPG cylinder rates were kept unchanged. A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder now costs Rs 949.50 in Delhi.

National Oil Marketing companies in the past two months hiked the price of a 19-kg LPG cylinder by Rs 346/cylinder. Earlier on March 1, the rate of a 19 kg commercial cylinder was increased by Rs 105 and then on March 22, its price was reduced by Rs 9.

As a consequence, restaurants, eateries, and tea stall bills may be hiked for customers because they constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinder.

Commercial cylinders now cost Rs 2,351 in Kolkata, Rs 2,205 in Mumbai and Rs 2,406 in Chennai.

The price of LPG cylinders is revised monthly for all states and union territories in India.

After the assembly elections held in five states, the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG were being increased almost daily. On March 22, subsidised domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 50. Earlier, after 6 October 2021, there was no change in the rate of domestic LPG cylinders.

Today, April 1, domestic LPG cylinders are available for Rs 949.50 in Delhi, Rs 976 in Kolkata, Rs 949.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 965.50 in Chennai.

LPG cylinders price vary from one state to another, due to local taxes. The central government, however, provides a small subsidy to select customers to compensate for the higher price arising from freight charges.

Each household is eligible for 12 cylinders per year under the government-subsidy scheme. The amount of the subsidy provided by the government varies from month to month. As of July 1, 2021, there are 29.11 crore active domestic LPG consumers, including the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwal Yojana (PMUY) customers. In 2018-19, the country had 26.54 crore customers.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged today after nine hikes in 11 days.