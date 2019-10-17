Coursera partners with IIM-C, unfolds other global offerings

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C), the oldest IIM in the country, has partnered with Coursera, the world's leading online learning platform, to launch new online programmes and certifications for a global audience. "We are embedded in the world market and an important aspect of our strategy going forward is building our international presence and reach audiences beyond India," said IIM-C Director Anju Seth.

IIM-C initially plans to launch two MasterTrack certificate programmes on high-demand topics like Management Science and Supply Chain Analytics in order to further expand its online programme portfolio on Coursera as part of a commitment to make the institution accessible to learners around the world.

A note on this says: "The programmes on Coursera will be IIM Calcutta's first offerings delivered fully online, representing the institute's foray into asynchronous learning. With this partnership, IIM Calcutta joins the ranks of 170 top universities - including Yale, University of Michigan, Stanford and Imperial College of London - that offer programmes on Coursera. Coursera, according to Jeff Maggioncalda, its CEO, has 44 million learners across 190 countries."

The Management Science MasterTrack certificate will provide aspiring managers accelerated development of critical skills required to operate modern businesses. In the Supply Chain for Manufacturing MasterTrack certificate, IIM-C will focus on optimisation and India's role in the manufacturing supply chain, providing solutions to critical industry problems. The note says IIM-C plans to launch these MasterTracks on Coursera over the coming months.

Separately, Coursera has launched "Coursera for Campus" to help universities around the world take a digital leap. It is a new offering designed to help universities around the world "respond to the unprecedented challenges posed by the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Now any university - even those outside Coursera's partner ecosystem - can use content on Coursera to deliver job-relevant, multi-disciplinary online learning to its learners. Universities will get access to more than 3,600 high-quality courses that they can integrate into their curricula.

A note by Coursera says the 2019 Global Skills Index has found that two-thirds of the world's population is falling behind in critical skills. "Higher education globally is gearing up to address this crisis but many universities are constrained by the capacity of their on-campus programmes and the challenge of recruiting expert faculty required to launch new programmes," it said. Quoting Jeff Maggioncalda, it said: "Hundreds of millions of job seekers will enter the workforce in the coming years, but higher education in many countries finds it difficult to deliver the skills students need in the age of AI and automation. Coursera for Campus gives universities the ability to quickly respond to the demands of a rapidly changing economy. With access to content from 200 of the world's top universities and industry educators, higher education institutions can easily enhance their existing curricula with critical digital skills and author online courses to keep pace with what employers need."

Coursera in India today has two university partners - India School of Business and IIM Calcutta and six "Coursera For Campus" partners - Manipal University, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Shiv Nadar University, KL University, UPES and Pearl Academy.

According to the note, he also says that "India is home to some of the best educational institutions in the world. But they remain out of reach for a vast majority due to capacity constraints of on-campus programmes which is one reason why we are so excited about this partnership.."

Also Read: SBI launches contactless mobile payment facility for credit card holders

Also Read: Ola announces big foray into self-drive car rental business, aims for fleet of 20,000 by 2020

Also Read: Odd-even scheme in Delhi: Who is exempted, what's the fine and when does it begin?