Coursera translates 4,000 courses in Hindi using AI

Leading online learning platform Coursera has translated 4000 courses in Hindi using artificial intelligence (AI). This large catalogue of learning content includes the top courses like ‘Generative AI for Everyone’ from DeepLearning. AI, ‘The Science of Well-Being’ from Yale University, Programming for Everybody from the University of Michigan, and ‘What is Data Science?’ from IBM.

“India’s ambition to become a $5-trillion economy depends on its ability to develop a skilled workforce and maximise its demographic dividend. Our goal is to make high-quality education available to everyone, no matter what language they speak, and today marks a big step towards that goal. We have used the power of AI to translate over 4,000 courses into Hindi, giving learners in India unprecedented access and flexibility to develop skills for the digital future,” says Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda.

In addition to translating courses in Hindi, Coursera also launched GenAI Academy, which offers foundational literacy and executive education programmes from top universities and companies, including Stanford Online, Vanderbilt, DeepLearning.AI, Google Cloud, and AWS. L&T is the first enterprise in India to launch Coursera’s GenAI Academy to provide structured digital literacy across its workforce.

The company has also launched Coursera Coach (beta) for Coursera Plus subscribers. This is a GenAI-powered virtual learning assistant that provides personalised feedback, answers questions, and summarises video lectures and resources. The coach will also support learners with interaction in the local language.

Based on prompts from human authors, Coursera Course Builder is an AI-powered course-building tool that will auto-generate content, including course structure, descriptions, readings, assignments, and glossaries. Companies and campuses can also use this feature for private authoring, using their internal experts to produce custom courses and blend them with recommended content from participating partners on Coursera.

Coursera has also expanded its partnerships in India, with a total of 140 enterprise customers in the country and 1,100 Coursera for Campus customers, including XLRI Jamshedpur, Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Alliance University, and Yenepoya University.

