Ready to think bigger? PMS Today is now live on BusinessToday.in. Dive in

It's here. Business Today on Thursday launched PMS Today, the most comprehensive guide to all that is happening in Portfolio Management Services (PMS), how star fund managers think and work, topped with insightful interviews and tools that can help investors like you think bigger.

PMS Today details data of over 350 schemes with assets under management (AUM) of more than Rs 1.50 lakh crore as of December 31, 2023.

PMS universe has been regulated by the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Investors need a minimum corpus of Rs 50 lakh for investment in PMS. Until 2019, this amount was restricted to Rs 25 lakh. This product is not for retail or small investors.

For services rendered, portfolio managers charge three types of fees - fixed only, profit-sharing only and hybrid. Between the three fee options, the fixed fees are levied either quarterly or monthly on the average value of the portfolio. Performance fees are charged yearly, if the portfolio outperforms the hurdle rate. In the case of hybrid fee option, the portfolio managers charge both fixed and profit-sharing fees.

We have ranked the best and worst performing PMS schemes, peer analysis and fund manager strategies from this fast growing industry. As you delve deep, you will find indepth comparison of PMS schemes with their benchmarks, their stock and cash holdings, allocation pie in terms of market capitalisation, and sectoral holdings, everything in one place.

You can also go through our details analysis of fund managers, their qualification, rankings (on a 3-year return basis) and the assets they manage.

PMS Today also offers a comparison between two or more schemes. Users can compare schemes, their compositions and historical returns. You slice and dice the service by going through sub-categories such as largecap, flexicaps and multicaps.

Business Today's unique offering details top holdings of each single scheme. Not just that, there are several tools that can help you with your decision such as SIP calculator, Top-up SIP calculator, FD calculator, lump-sum calculator, CAGR calculator, Latte-Factor calculator, for both PMS and non-PMS services.



