Court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea seeking insulin in Tihar jail

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on April 19 reserved the order on a plea moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking direction to jail authorities to administer insulin and allow him to consult through video conferencing daily for 15 minutes with respect to his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar level.

Earlier today, Kejriwal filed a petition in Rouse Avenue Court asking authorities to provide insulin in jail. He also sought permission to consult his doctor through video conferencing daily for 15 minutes due to his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar levels.

The Delhi CM claimed that since his judicial custody began, his blood sugar levels have been fluctuating at an alarming rate due to acute diabetes, posing a significant health risk.

Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's directed the director-general of prisons to submit a factual report regarding AAP's allegations on Kejriwal not being provided insulin in Tihar jail.

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi had alleged that there was a plot to kill Kejriwal by denying him home-cooked food and insulin in jail, a charge denied by prison authorities.

The Raj Niwas stated, "Shri VK Saxena, @LtGovDelhi, has expressed grave concern over reports based on statements by Ministers & AAP leaders alleging non-provision of insulin to the Honourable CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail & purported 'conspiracies' against him."

At a press conference, Atishi claimed that the Tihar Jail administration has denied the Delhi chief minister's requests for insulin and is opposing efforts to arrange a video conference with his doctor. “For the past several days, his blood sugar level has been consistently above 300 mg/dL,” Atishi claimed.