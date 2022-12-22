Covid scare: India revises travel guidelines for international arrivals from Dec 24

Covid surge: In the wake of rising Covid cases in five countries including China, the Ministry of Health on Thursday issued new guidelines for international arrivals. The present guidelines are being revised in light of the increasing trajectory of infections being noted in some countries across the world, the ministry said.

The new guidelines will be effective from 24th December 2022.

- As per the new advisory, all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid.

- Any passenger having symptoms of Covid during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol. The passenger should be wearing a mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow-up treatment.

- Upon arrival, thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry.

- The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to a designated medical facility.

- Two per cent of the total passengers on the flight shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival.

- Such travellers on each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries). They will submit the samples and shall be allowed to leave the airport thereafter.

- If such travellers’ samples are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at the INSACOG laboratory network.

- All travellers should self-monitor their health post-arrival and report to their nearest health facility or call the National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive.

- Children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for Covid on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per laid down protocol.

Covid cases have risen fast in some countries like the US, Japan, South Korea, Brazil and China. Reports from China show that hospitals are running out of beds, ICUs are filling up and people are standing outside hospitals for treatment. Fearing the spread of highly infectious variants, there have been demands in the country to suspend flights to and from China.