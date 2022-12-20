Covid surge in 5 countries: Increase genome sequencing to track new variants, Centre to states

Amid the Covid surge in some countries, the Centre on Tuesday wrote to the states suggesting them to gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network. In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: "In view of sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, USA, Korea, Brazil, and China, it's essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium(INSACOG) network."

Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same, he said in the letter to secretaries of all states and UTs.

He, in his letter, requested all states to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories that are mapped to the States and UTs.

Covid cases are rising in a number of countries including the US, Japan, Brazil, and China.

On Monday, an epidemiologist, Eric Feigl-Ding, warned that over 10 per cent of the world’s population is likely to get infected in the next 90 days. He said the situation in China was alarming and the country was underreporting the deaths due to Covid.