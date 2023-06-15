Cyclone Biparjoy updates: Landfall process starts at Gujarat's Jakhau Port; CM holds review meeting

The landfall process of Cyclone Biparjoy has begun and it will continue till midnight, IMD Director General Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra said. He said the cyclone will hit the coast between Karachi and Mandvi and close to Jakhau port of Gujarat. "This (cyclone) is now located about 70 kilometres away from Jakhau port in the Arabian Sea. It is moving at a speed of about 15 kmph. Hence, the landfall process has commenced over the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch," the IMD chief said.

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' will make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with wind speeds reaching a maximum of 140 kilometres per hour. The landfall will bring extremely heavy rainfall and cause 'astronomical tide' with a storm surge of 2-3 metres in height that could inundate low-lying areas in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Morbi.

"We are expecting winds of approximately 130 km per hour, with heavy rainfall in the northern Gujarat area," said Rear Admiral Kunal Rajkumar, Chief Staff Officer at Western Naval Command. He said naval stations in Gujarat are ready with over 25 specialist teams. "These teams comprise diverse medical specialists, good swimmers along with equipment like portable chain sets, cutting tools that are very useful in the removal of debris and fallen trees."

Ahead of the landfall, the authorities have shifted more than 94,000 persons in eight coastal districts to temporary shelters. Massive damage is expected due to extremely heavy rainfall and high wind. To carry out relief and rescue operations, 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force, 12 teams of the State Disaster Response Force, personnel of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard and Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed across coastal districts of Gujarat.

In view of the cyclone causing huge tides, people have been barred from going near the sea, with lifeguards being deployed at all beaches. "Of 94,427 persons evacuated so far, 46,800 were evacuated in Kutch district, followed by 10,749 in Devbhumi Dwarka, 9,942 in Jamnagar, 9,243 in Morbi, 6,822 in Rajkot, 4,864 in Junagadh, 4,379 in Porbandar and 1,605 in Gir Somnath district," a state government release said.

"The cyclone will bring extremely heavy rainfall in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar, with wind speeds remaining high even on Friday despite the reduction in intensity," IMD Ahmedabad director Manorama Mohanty had said ahead of the landfall. Several parts of Kutch, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Amreli received heavy rainfall ranging from 10-20 millimetres in six hours till Thursday noon.

The MeT officials warned that the cyclone will cause total destruction of thatched houses and extensive damage to kachcha houses, and some damage to pucca houses. It will also cause uprooting of power and communication poles, damage and flood approach roads, with district authorities making extensive preparations to ensure there is no disruption in power and water supplies, they added.

"The Army has deployed 27 relief columns in Bhuj, Jamnagar, Gandhidham, Dhrangadhra as well as forward locations at Naliya, Dwarka and Mandvi. The Air Force has kept one helicopter each on standby at Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Delhi. The Navy has positioned 10-15 teams, each consisting of five diverse and good swimmers, at Okha, Porbandar and Bakasura for rescue and relief," an official said.

"Four inflated boats to carry 10-12 people have also been kept ready. Eight Coast Guard stations in Gujarat are in the highest state of readiness with 15 ships and seven aircrafts for search and rescue operations. In addition, 23 disaster relief teams have also been positioned," the official said.

The BSF has mobilised resources for rescue operations and established coordination with civil administration to provide support to the local population. Fifty residents of Gunao village near the Jakhau coast had been shifted to its outpost.

The Western Railway, which serves the Gujarat area, on Wednesday said it had cancelled 76 trains, short-terminated 36 services and short-originated 31 services as a precautionary measure for passenger safety and train operations.

(With inputs from PTI)