Cyclone Sitrang: Low-pressure area intensifies into depression, cyclone likely by Oct 24

Cyclone Sitrang: A low-pressure area over the north Andaman sea has intensified into a depression and is expected to take intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal by Monday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The low-pressure area over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the south Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestward and concentrated into a depression at 8:30 am on Saturday. "It is very likely to move northwestward and intensify further into a Deep Depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast bay of Bengal by 23rd October morning," the weather agency said.

Subsequently, it is very likely to recurve gradually north-northeastwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal by 24 October morning. Thereafter, it would continue to move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around 25th October early morning, the IMD said.

Once formed, the cyclonic storm will be known as 'Sitrang'. This name has been proposed by Thailand.

Due to this weather system, fairly widespread rainfall is likely to strike Bengal and Odisha during the next few days. The weather department has warned fishermen against venturing into the deep sea area of the central Bay of Bengal from Saturday, and along and off Odisha and Bengal coasts between October 23 and 26.

IMD-Kolkata Deputy Director-General Sanjib Bandopadhyay said isolated places in North-24 Parganas and South-24 Parganas districts will get heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 24. Paschim Medinipur may also experience heavy showers on Monday. The following day, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas are likely to get heavy rainfall.

Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly may witness moderate rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

The scientist said that wind speed of 45 to 55 km gusting to 65 kmph is likely in the districts of South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas on October 24. The next day, the wind speed may reach 90 to 100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph, in these districts.



Ahead of the storm, the administration has suspended ferry services in the Sundarban area. Water-based sporting activities, too, have been put on hold in the beach towns of Mandarmoni and Digha.

In Odisha, the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Cuttack, and Khurda are likely to witness heavy rainfall. Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said that the government has put authorities of eight districts on high alert. He also said the state government was in touch with different agencies such as the NDRF, Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, and Fire Services for rescue operations if need be.

Jena said the cyclone was likely to go past the Odisha coast, maintaining a distance of around 200 km from Dhamra Port.

With inputs from PTI